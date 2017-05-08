KID Newsradio/Local News 8/KIDK Community College Debate Audio

IDAHO FALLS — Both opponents and advocates gathered Monday night in the Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls for a live televised and radio broadcast debate, just eight days ahead of a planned vote on transitioning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college.

A media panel consisting of Devin Bodkin (Idaho Education News), Todd Kunz (KIDK TV 3), Karole Honas (Local News 8) and Neal Larson (KID Newsradio) asked questions of both sides, with Local News 8 anchor Jay Hildebrant and KID Newsradio personality Cala Curtis as emcees for the evening.

The panel in favor of the community college consisted of local business leaders Park Price and Mario Hernandez, along with Idaho State Senator Dean Mortimer. Opposing the creation of a community college taxing district were former Idaho Falls city councilman Larry Lyon, Idaho Representative Tom Loertscher, and Bonneville County GOP Chair and attorney Mark Fuller. The debate can be heard below. (Audio is edited for technical errors. A full video/audio of the debate will be added when it becomes available.)