KID Newsradio teams up with local TV stations to host community debate

Southeast Idahoans will be heading to the ballot box in May to determine the fate of Eastern Idaho Technical College (EITC), May 16.

In anticipation of the upcoming vote, KID Newsradio, Local News 8 and KIDK Channel 3 are teaming up to host a community debate about whether or not the Idaho Falls technical college should become a community college.

Join supporters from both sides on May 8th at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. to hear proponents and opponents debate the issue.

Admission is free to the public.