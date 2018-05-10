KID Newsradio Election Coverage Round Up: Lieutenant Governor’s Race

May 10, 2018 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — KID Newsradio’s election coverage continues with our round up of all the interviews and stories we’ve done on the Idaho race for lieutenant governor. You can find all the links to the stories, below.

Marv Hagedorn

INTERVIEW: Senator Marv Hagedorn talks campaign bid for Idaho lieutenant governor

Janice McGeachin

INTERVIEW: Janice McGeachin talks about bid for lieutenant governor’s seat

Bob Nonini

INTERVIEW: Senator Bob Nonini discusses bid for Idaho lieutenant governor

 

Kelley Packer

INTERVIEW: Representative Kelley Packer talks about lieutenant governor campaign efforts

Steve Yates

INTERVIEW: Candidate for Idaho Lieutenant Governor, Steve Yates, discusses campaign efforts

