KID Newsradio Election Coverage Round Up: Lieutenant Governor’s Race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — KID Newsradio’s election coverage continues with our round up of all the interviews and stories we’ve done on the Idaho race for lieutenant governor. You can find all the links to the stories, below.
Marv Hagedorn
INTERVIEW: Senator Marv Hagedorn talks campaign bid for Idaho lieutenant governor
Janice McGeachin
INTERVIEW: Janice McGeachin talks about bid for lieutenant governor’s seat
Bob Nonini
INTERVIEW: Senator Bob Nonini discusses bid for Idaho lieutenant governor
Kelley Packer
INTERVIEW: Representative Kelley Packer talks about lieutenant governor campaign efforts
Steve Yates
INTERVIEW: Candidate for Idaho Lieutenant Governor, Steve Yates, discusses campaign efforts