Key Malaysian opposition party suspended ahead of election

Malaysian authorities have ordered former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s political party to temporarily disband in a blow to the opposition ahead of expected general elections.

The Registrar of Societies’ asked the party Thursday to submit more documents to meet requirements within a month or be permanently deregistered.

Elections are due by August but Prime Minister Najib Razak is widely expected to dissolve Parliament on Friday to pave the way for a vote next month.

An official from Mahathir’s party, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, called the order “an abuse of power by a regime that is desperate to stay in office.” He said the party will meet later Thursday to decide what to do.