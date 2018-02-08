Key Islamic State suspect absent as Belgian trial resumes

A trial of the surviving suspect from the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris has resumed — without the suspect in court.

Salah Abdeslam had informed the tribunal that he did not want to come to Thursday’s hearing — the first since he was initially brought before the court on Monday.

He and another man, Sofiane Ayari, face charges of attempted murder in a terrorist context for a March 15, 2016, shootout with police in the Belgian capital. Abdeslam, who at the time was Europe’s most-wanted fugitive, escaped out of a window with Ayari. A third Islamic State suspect died.

The pair were captured a few days later. On March 22, 2016, Islamic State suicide bombers struck the Brussels metro and airport.

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum 20-year prison term.