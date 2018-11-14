Kevin McCarthy defeats Jim Jordan in race for House minority leader

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., beat out a challenge from dark horse candidate, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday for the role of House Minority Leader.

The California lawmaker took a decisive victory against Jordan, bringing in 159 votes to the Ohio represenative’s 43 votes. McCarthy was initially elected to the House in 2006 and has served as the House Majority Leader since 2014.

McCarthy takes over the role of GOP leader in the House with the retirement of current House Speaker, Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and at a time when Republicans will be the minority party in the lower of Congress for the first time since 2011.

Along with the election of McCarthy to the GOP leadership role, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was unanimously elected as Minority Whip. Scalise currently is the House Majority Whip and was thought to be an early contender to challenge McCarthy for the leadership role.

DEVELOPING…

Fox News Chad Pergram contributed to this report.