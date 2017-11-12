Kentucky small plane crash leaves 4 dead

Four people are dead in Kentucky after a small plane crashed in Barren County Sunday afternoon.

The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-32 — crashed before 2:30 p.m. near Glasgow, Fox 17 Nashville reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane was headed to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, which is just under 80 miles east of Glasgow.

A Kentucky state trooper confirmed four people died after the plane hit tree tops before crash-landing in a nearby wooded area.

Part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree, and debris was scattered at least 200 feet, the state trooper said.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The FAA, according to Fox 17, is investigating the incident, and will be on site of the crash Monday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.