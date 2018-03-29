Kentucky police officer killed; suspect reportedly on the run

A police officer in Kentucky was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin announced, as local media reported a suspect was on the run.

In a tweet, Bevin confirmed an officer in Hopkinsville had died. The suspect was on the loose, Fox Nashville reported.

Authorities reported to the scene on Paulette Court after 5 p.m., WKRN reported.

Police were on the hunt for the suspect, Christian County EMA officials told WKRN. The suspect reportedly took off in a stolen vehicle.

This a developing story; please check back for updates.