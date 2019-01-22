Kentucky mom with newborn twins vanishes after video shows her leaving bar with 2 men, police say

A Kentucky woman who recently gave birth to twins vanished earlier this month, with her last known movements captured by a surveillance video showing her leaving a bar with two men, police said.

Savannah Spurlock, 22, was last seen on Jan. 4 leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with the men, the Richmond Police Department said.

The mother of four is described as being 5-feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair that she colors blonde. She also has multiple tattoos.

Three men who were seen leaving around the same time as Spurlock were questioned by Garrard County Police, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. They were not charged, police said.

Richmond Police Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson said authorities were searching for Spurlock.

“We still have the same people out and about on it. Kentucky State Police is assisting us and we’re following up on any leads,” he said.

Spurlock’s mother, Ellen, told WKYT that her daughter’s disappearance is hard on her four children.

“[Spurlock’s son] doesn’t know what’s going on, but my fear is how long can that take place, you know? Mommy is not here for 11 days, each day is another day,” Ellen Spurlock said. “How long can that take place? Her newborn twins, her 2-year-old —the twins are too young —but the 2-year-old, he misses his mommy. He saw her on TV one night and says, ‘Mommy.’ He misses her.”

The family has been posting updates on a Facebook page titled “Missing Savannah.” The family is praying for her return. Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at 859-624-4776.