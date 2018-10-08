Kentucky man with similar name to Brett Kavanaugh goes viral: 'It's been a crazy couple of weeks'

Friday was a tough day to have a name like Brett Kavanaugh.

A Kentucky man with the name Brett Kavanagh — spelled without a “U” — went viral after receiving scores of messages from people who thought he was the new Supreme Court justice. He told the Louisville Courier-Journal his phone wouldn’t stop going off.

“Dude, it was literally like a machine gun,” he told the newspaper. “It was like my phone caught a virus. It was constantly vibrating.”

Kavanagh’s tweet lamenting his own name received more than 165,000 retweets and more than 1 million likes as of Monday.

The 27-year-old man told the Courier-Journal that he was in sales and when he uses his full name in phone calls, the person on the other end do a double take.

“The first thing I say is my name is Brett Kavanagh,” he said. “And literally the first reactions is ‘Wait, what did you just say?’ I have to stop and explain it’s been a crazy couple of weeks.”

Kavanagh wasn’t the only person who lamented their name. Others with the names Mike Pence and Susan Collins also shared their own experiences on social media.

“Welcome to the club, brother,” a man with the Twitter handle @goodmikepence tweeted at Kavanagh.

A woman whose name is apparently Susan Collins with the handle @susancollins826 tweeted “Believe me – I feel your pain!”

Kavanagh said finding out other people were experiencing similar pains made the whole ordeal better.

“It’s ended up being this really fun forum where everyone has come out with their similar names,” he said.