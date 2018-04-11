Kentucky man leaves $190G in will for local animal shelter: 'We were ecstatic'

A Kentucky man who died last summer willed a local animal shelter just over $190,000, according to local reports.

Joseph “Tony” Bennett left Madison County Animal Shelter in Berea $190,897.27, LEX 18 reported.

Michael Fore, Bennett’s attorney, presented a check to Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor during the county’s fiscal court meeting on Tuesday morning, according to WKYT.

The money will be used to start the Bennett Saves Initiative, which will partner with local veterinarians to spay and neuter animals that come into the shelter, according to WKYT.

“We will be able to account for 100 percent of all of our animals that are adopted through our shelter, which averages about 650 to 700 animals per year,” Scott Tussey, director of the animal shelter, told the news station.

Tussey was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Wednesday.

“Obviously we were ecstatic,” Taylor said of the donation, according to LEX18. “Through his gift in the county, we’re going to try and increase our spay and neuter program with these funds,” he added.

Bill Grise, Bennett’s former neighbor, described the man as “very nice, very quiet, very humble.” He added that he was “shocked” when he heard about the donation.