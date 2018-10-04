Kentucky man attempts to flee courtroom after prison sentence

The sentencing of a man on Tuesday for violating his probation quickly plunged a Kentucky courtroom into chaos when he tried to make a run for it.

Raitonn Woodford, 29, appeared at the Jefferson County Circuit Court on a probation revocation hearing after previously being sentenced to to probation for drugs and weapons charges, according to court documents obtained by WDRB.

When Woodford was sentenced to five years in prison by Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett, he then attempted to dash out of the courtroom.

In video from inside the courtroom obtained by WDRB, Woodford can be seen leaping in front of the camera that was focused on an empty witness chair and shouts can be heard.

“Oh, come on!” the judge can be heard shouting. “Come on!”

A woman who was later identified as Woodford’s girlfriend made pleas for him to stop, screaming “No baby!”

The camera then was switched to the back of the courtroom while a sheriff’s deputy and Louisville Metro Police officer were able to stop him. Woodford, however, got back up and an officer had to tackle him, according to the arrest report obtained by WDRB. The officer suffered an arm injury during the scuffle.

“Nineteen years on the bench — that’s the first time I’ve had an inmate attempt to leave the courtroom in that fashion,” the judge could be heard saying in the video afterwards.

Woodford is now facing additional charges of second-degree escape, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.