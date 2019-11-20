Kentucky high school students allegedly attacked autistic teen in bathroom, leaving him unconscious in pool of blood, reports say

An autistic teen was found in a pool of blood after he was allegedly beaten and knocked unconscious by several students at a Kentucky high school last Thursday, according to local reports.

Court records say three students followed the victim into a bathroom at Louisville’s Iroquois High School while one stood watch at the door.

The court records say the students “beat the victim with their hands and feet until he was knocked unconscious.”

Another student later found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood, Louisville’s WAVE 3 reported.

Emergency responders transferred the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery to repair his fractured jaw which had several teeth knocked loose, the sheriff’s deputy said.

Damon Simmons, 18, has been arrested in connection with the alleged beating, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. Simmons has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records indicate he is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Correction on $25,000 bond.

The other alleged perpetrators, who are juveniles, are facing first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault – all of which are felonies, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.