Kentucky couple makes public plea after accidentally donating wedding dress: 'I just want it back'

A Kentucky couple is pleading for help after accidentally donating a wedding dress to a local Goodwill.

Kayla Alvey and her husband recently decided to clean out the garage of their Mount Washington home when they came across tablecloths from their wedding that they wanted to donate.

OREGON TEACHER ARRESTED AFTER SCREAMING ‘VARIOUS EXPLETIVES’ AT SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIM IN RESTAURANT: POLICE

“My husband had set aside what he thought were tablecloths, but wasn’t positive,” Alvey told WAVE.

She said her husband took the bags to the local Goodwill on Jan. 19 but failed to realize that among the donations were Alvey’s wedding dress, veil and sash. She told the station that her husband mistakenly grabbed the sentimental items because they were placed in a garbage bag.

Alvey said the garment bag had torn at one point and she used a garbage bag as a quick fix.

“He feels horrible,” she said.

Alvey’s father went back to the store Tuesday when they realized the mistake but it was too late. The dress had already been sold.

“I’m hoping someone has just purchased the dress and if they have, by all means, wear it,” Alvey said. “It’s a beautiful dress. I just want it back in the long run.”

The dress has a special meaning for Alvey that goes beyond her Aug. 2015 nuptials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2019; I had a mastectomy in March of 2019,” she told WAVE. “So the dress is kind of the last thing I was able to wear that was form-fitting and myself. Just having that dress is a keepsake from the day.”

Alvey described her dress as a mermaid style with a sweetheart neckline and made of lace. She asks that the person who bought her dress contact her.