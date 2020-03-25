Kentucky 'coronavirus party' guest tests positive for COVID-19, governor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A person who ignored social distancing warnings and attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky, tested positive for the illness, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The Democratic governor said a group of young adults in their 20s who thought “they were invincible” got together at some point, flaunting the state’s ban on large gatherings.

“This is the part where I, the person that tells everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself,” Beshear said during a press conference. “Anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible. But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

He did not specify when the party occurred or where the person is from.

“Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people,” Beshear said. “We ought to be much better than that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky reported 163 cases Tuesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Four people have died from COVID-19 statewide.