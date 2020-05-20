Kentucky convenience store under investigation after posting 'no face masks allowed' sign, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kentucky convenience store and gas station that posted a sign on its front door telling customers to take off their face masks inside or “go somewhere else” is under investigation, according to a report.

Alvin’s, a business in Manchester, was called out on social media this week after posting in bold red and blue lettering a sign that read: “No Face Masks in store, lower your mask or go somewhere else. Stop listening to [Gov. Andy] Beshear. He is a dumba–.”

While the store has said the sign was meant as a joke, WYMT-TV reported that it attracted the attention of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. The department has reached out to the store and is sending an agent to check whether or not the sign is still posted.

Some Facebook users called the person who posted the photo a “tattletale” and vowed to make a trip to Manchester just to shop at the store, while others complained about the sign.

Alvin’s responded early Tuesday to clarify that the sign was meant as a joke and apologized.

“We would never deny any customer access inside our store, that is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. We are not telling you to not wear a mask, what we are saying is, its [sic] your choice to wear one or not, not our governments [sic] choice for us. While some got the meaning behind it, alot [sic] did not.”

“We didnt [sic] mean to offend anyone, but we will not apologize for our beliefs in our freedom to make our own decisions, that our government wants to make for us. We strive to keep our customers safe, and our employees.”

The store has previously posted images to its social media that promote social distancing inside the store, as well as masks it’s selling with a Trump 2020 logo.

Beshear began reopening businesses on May 11 and asked all Kentucky residents to start wearing masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus. He said those who did not wear masks would not be arrested or cited.

Kentucky reported at least 8,069 confirmed coronavirus cases and 366 deaths as of Tuesday, according to state health department data.