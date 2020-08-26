Kenosha violence: Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting amid Jacob Blake unrest, Illinois police say

A juvenile has been arrested in at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis., Illinois police told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

The shootings unfolded amid protests over Jacob Blake, a Black man shot during an encounter with Kenosha police last Sunday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.