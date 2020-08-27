Kenosha shooting victim recovering from surgery in Milwaukee

One of the victims of the Kenosha, Wis., protest shooting is recovering from surgery in a Milwaukee hospital, reports say.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when he was shot in the arm Tuesday during the city’s second night of unrest.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake were also shot and killed when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on several individuals who were chasing him.

Posts on Rittenhouse’s social media accounts showed he considered himself a milita member, telling The Daily Caller on Tuesday he was at the scene to protect life and property.

As emergency responders arrived to help his victims, videos show Rittenhouse walked off alone.

The Antioch, Ill., teen was charged in Lake County on Wednesday as a fugitive from justice and faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge in Kenosha County.

Because Rittenhouse was taken into custody in Illinois, Wisconsin must file documents to extradite him to Kenosha County.

Based on current Wisconsin law, Rittenhouse would be charged as an adult.

According to the Associated Press, the Kenosha protests — ignoring a 7 p.m. CT curfew — on Wednesday night were a somber affair with no long guns in sight.

The police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha on Sunday has led to a resurgence of nationwide protests against racial inequality. Blake, the father of five young children, is now reportedly paralyzed from the waist down.

In the wake of the violence, Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, authorized the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops in the city of 100,000.

“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha. We as a state are mourning this tragedy,” Evers said in a statement Wednesday.

“We must turn from violence and remember that any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for us all. We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice,” he said.

Later Wednesday evening, the Justice Department said it would send in more than 200 federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Up to 2,000 National Guard troops would be made available.

The DOJ also announced that the U.S. attorney’s office and FBI would conduct a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Blake, in cooperation with Wisconsin state law enforcement agencies.

