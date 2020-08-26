Kenosha protesters, police clash in third night of unrest

Anger over the police shooting of a Black man spilled onto the streets of Kenosha, Wis., for a third night Tuesday as protesters tried breaking down a fence erected outside a county courthouse and others reportedly threw objects at authorities, according to media reports.

The National Guard repeatedly told people in the street to disperse. Most remained despite an 8 p.m. curfew imposed for the second night in a row. Tear gas was also used when an armored police vehicle drove through a crowd outside the courthouse and pepper balls were shot from the roof, Kenosha News reported.

Other protesters flipped off law enforcement and some burned an American flag in front of the courthouse fence, according to the newspaper.

The unrest came days after Jacob Blake was shot and wounded by a Kenosha police officer. Cellphone video of Blake being shot multiple times in the back has elicited outrage and made the city the latest flashpoint in a summer filled with ongoing demonstrations against police brutality that have turned violent.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday an increase in the National Guard from 150 on Monday to 250 on Tuesday.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Also Tuesday, lawyers for Blake’s family said the 29-year-old was paralyzed from his waist down as a result of the shooting. The city has not said much about the encounter and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The family plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Kenosha Police Department, lawyers said.