Ken Bone says son was suspended from school for gun-range photo

Ken Bone – known for the now infamous red cardigan worn at a 2016 presidential election debate – claims his son has been suspended from school after he posted a photo of the duo learning how to shoot an AR-15 at a gun range, The River Front Times reported.

Bone posted the photo on Tuesday. He captioned the picture, “Here’s a pic of my son learning to shoot safely under my supervision. Maybe those security guys want to talk to him.”

The tweet appeared to be in response of Kyle Kashuv’s claim that he was interrogated after a similar trip. Kashuv is a Parkland school shooting survivor and Second Amendment activist.

Two days after posting the picture, Bone took to Twitter again to say that his son had been “suspended from school pending a police investigation.”

“Remember this photo from a few days ago?” Bone tweeted. “Well, a school administrator saw it and now my son is suspended from school pending a police investigation.”

Bone did not mention where his son attends school.

Bone said his son was not asked about the tweet and didn’t know he was suspended. Bone said he got a call from the principal when he got home. Bone didn’t reveal details of the conversation with the school administrator.

He also pointed out that the photo was tweeted from his personal account, and that his son doesn’t even have Twitter.

Bone rose to fame during the second 2016 presidential debate, when the “undecided” voter, — donning a now unmistakably red sweater – asked Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump about their energy policies.