Kellyanne Conway reiterates call for Adam Schiff's resignation after Mueller report's release

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway doubled down on her call for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to resign as House Intelligence Committee Chairman as he was a leading figure in the Russia investigation which, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, found no evidence of witting collusion by the Trump campaign.

“Not only should he resign, he should produce the evidence that he said he has,” she said. Conway seemed to refer to Schiff’s recent claim that “significant evidence of collusion” existed.

“If he has evidence of collusion that somehow the special counsel couldn’t find over 22 months and $35 million of our money, I want Adam Schiff to produce that,” Conway said. “He ought to put up or shut up.”

Schiff, Conway charged, took part in a “political proctology exam” that ultimately yielded a “clean bill of health” for the president.

Conway’s appearance came just after Attorney General Bill Barr held a press conference in which he said Mueller’s report did not yield sufficient evidence to accuse Trump of either collusion or obstruction of justice.

She also defended Barr who has received a torrent of criticism for his conduct in the weeks leading up to the report’s release.

“The way they talk about Attorney General Barr, calling for his resignation. He is the chief law enforcement officer of this land and he did a fantastic job today laying out [the Mueller report].”

Formerly Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Conway claimed that Mueller’s findings “completely” discredited the idea that Trump somehow unfairly beat his opponent, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The central premise that Hillary Clinton says that she lost the election because of Jim Comey, she lost the election because of Russian interference. This blows that out of the water completely,” she said.

Earlier in the interview, Conway said that the president “won that election fairly and squarely.” The report, she said, showed that “we didn’t need Wikileaks or anything beyond Hillary Clinton herself to get negative information.”

“You know how what I did as campaign manager to get negative information on Hillary Clinton? I got it from Hillary Clinton. She was an awful candidate,” Conway added.