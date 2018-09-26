Kavanaugh, to investigators, rejects anonymous 1998 assault claim: 'It's ridiculous. Total Twilight Zone'

In an interview with Senate Judiciary Committee investigators on Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lit into the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him, calling the process a “disgrace” that is “doing damage to the country.”

Kavanaugh was asked specifically about a new claim received by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., from an anonymous individual apparently in Denver, alleging that Kavanaugh “shoved” someone up against a wall “very aggressively and sexually” during an outing in front of four witnesses. Gardner’s office received the letter Sept. 22.

“We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend,” Kavanaugh said. “It’s ridiculous. Total Twilight Zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”

He specifically goes on to deny recalling socializing with anyone from Colorado in 1998, when he was a key lawyer working for Independent Counsel Ken Starr.

“It’s doing damage to the country. It’s doing damage to this process.” – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

He added: “I think this is — this is crazy town. It’s a smear campaign. … It’s just outrageous. It’s trying to take me down, trying to take down my family.

“It’s bad — it’s doing damage to the Supreme Court,” he continued. “It’s doing damage to the country. It’s doing damage to this process. It’s become a total feeding frenzy, you know? Every — just unbelievable.”

Kavanaugh went on to describe his 12 years of service on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, his six FBI background investigations, tenure in the White House Counsel’s office, and appearance at multiple Yale reunions and panels over the past several decades.

“In all that time, not a word,” Kavanaugh said. “And then 4 days, you know, when just right before a vote for the Supreme Court, after the nomination itself has been pending for months, and I’ve been through the hearings and 65 Senate meetings and all the written questions, and then — and then, after all these years, with all this time, and all these descriptions with no corroboration and with her best friend saying she never heard about it, you know, I’m — I’m really just, you know, stunned. And outraged.”

POLYGRAPH REVEALS APPARENT INCONSISTENCY IN FORD’S CLAIMS AGAINST KAVANAUGH

Committee investigators also asked Kavanaugh about call received by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., on Tuesday, in which an anonymous constituent claimed that in 1985, two “heavily inebriated men” referred to as “Brett and Mark” had sexually assaulted a close friend of hers on a boat. (Kavanaugh classmate Mark Judge had been identified by another accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, as participating in a separate alleged assault).

In response, Kavanuagh categorically denied the claim, saying, “I was not in Newport, haven’t been on a boat in Newport. Not with Mark Judge on a boat, nor all those three things combined. This is just completely made up, or at least not me. I don’t know what they’re referring to.”

According to the transcript, the person making the Rhode Island accusations appeared associated with a Twitter account that advocated removing President Trump from the White House by means of military coup.

Separately, the Judiciary Commitee released transcripts of Kavanaugh’s conversations with investigators, also under penalty of felony, from Sept. 17, when he flatly denied involvement in Ford’s purported assault.

Kavanaugh and Ford are set to testify Thursday at 10 a.m. ET before the Judiciary Committee.