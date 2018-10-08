Kavanaugh hires team of 4 women as his law clerks, first Supreme Court justice to do so

Brett Kavanaugh, the newest Supreme Court justice, has kept one of the promises he made during his extremely divisive confirmation process: hiring an all-female contingent of law clerks.

Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation was nearly derailed after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, claimed in testimony before Congress that Kavanaugh held her down, attempted to forcibly remove her clothes and prevented her from screaming while at a social gathering in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations and was ultimately confirmed to the nation’s highest bench in a 50-48 vote.

During the confirmation process, Kavanaugh said he hired an all-women team — a first for the Supreme Court —before the sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

Read on for a look at the women Kavanaugh hired.

Shannon Grammel

A graduate of Harvard University and Stanford University, Grammel is a former president of the Stanford Law Review, according to The Washington Post. She’s also served as a law clerk for other judges appointed by Republican presidents, The New York Times reported.

Kim Jackson

Jackson already has practice working for Kavanaugh; she worked for him on the appeals court, according to The Times. Also like Kavanaugh, she went to Yale Law School.

Megan Lacy

A graduate of the University of Virginia Law School and Hillsdale College, Lacy was on the White House team tasked with handling Kavanaugh’s nomination, according to The Post. Lacy is a former counsel to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and spoke at a Network of Enlightened Women event for conservative women in 2016.

Sara Nommensen

Nommensen is a former student of Kavanaugh’s, having taken his class at Harvard Law School, The Post reported. Aside from her clerkships, she most recently worked in the Justice Department’s office of legal counsel. At Harvard, Nommensen was vice president of social activities for the school’s Federalist Society chapter. She also signed onto a letter of former students in support of Kavanaugh.