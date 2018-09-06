Kavanaugh hearings see flood of document releases as Dems claim to flaunt Senate rules

After beginning with a bizarre series of document releases that prompted one top Democrat to compare himself to Thracian gladiator Spartacus, the third day of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings switched its focus to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — and a string of emails from earlier in the nominee’s career, more than a decade ago.

As Democrats questioned Kavanaugh, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., on Thursday afternoon released a new batch of documents that appeared to be labeled “committee confidential.” Booker tweeted that the entire nominating process was a “sham” bent on hiding information from the public. Republicans said earlier in the day that emails he claimed were “committee confidential” actually had been cleared for public release.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., started off his questioning by circling back to a combative, mysterious moment during Wednesday’s hearing, when Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., suggested Kavanaugh was hiding information intentionally.

Harris had asked Kavanaugh whether he ever had discussed Mueller or his Russia probe with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the nearly 300-member law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, a former personal attorney to President Trump. Kavanaugh demurred, saying, “I’m not sure I know everyone who works at that law firm.”

“Your answer was vague,” Blumenthal charged. “Have you discussed the special counsel investigation with anyone outside the group of judges on the D.C. Circuit [Court of Appeals]?”

“I’ve had no inappropriate discussions with anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “If you’re walking around in America, it’s coming up, senator, so people discuss it.”

WATCH: KAMALA HARRIS WARNS KAVANAUGH TO ‘BE SURE ABOUT YOUR ANSWER’ ON MUELLER DISCUSSIONS

Blumenthal’s questioning echoed Harris’ tone on Wednesday, when she briefly silenced the hearing room by flatly telling Kavanaugh, “I think you’re thinking of someone, and you don’t want to tell us.”

The Connecticut Democrat continued to press the nominee: “Have you ever talked about the special counsel investigation with [White House Counsel] Don McGahn or anyone else in the White House?”

“I’m not remembering any discussions like that,” Kavanaugh said, although he noted that as part of his moot court hearing preparation sessions, he’d been asked about the topic. As Blumenthal continued probing, he occasionally swapped “special counsel” for “the Russia investigation” — leading Kavanaugh to counter, “you’re changing the question again, senator.”

Kavanaugh stressed that, since Harris’ questions on Wednesday, he has learned that many prominent individuals work at the firm, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman and his former colleague at the White House Counsel’s office, Edward McNally. “That’s the kind of thing I was worried about talking to Sen. Harris last night,” Kavanaugh said.

Democrats also emphasized a leaked 2003 email that had been marked “committee confidential” — meaning it could be viewed by Judiciary Committee members, but not the public — in which Kavanaugh wrote: “I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so.”

Kavanaugh, then a lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, was being asked for his opinion on a draft op-ed to be bylined by pro-choice women. He repeatedly told Democrats that the email reflected only his opinion on the views of “legal scholars,” and were not necessarily a fair reflection of his own opinions.

Crucially, that opinion seemed to be shared Thursday by Maine pro-choice Republican Susan Collins, considered a key swing vote in Kavanaugh’s potential confirmation.

“I am told that he was editing an op-ed for clarity and was merely stating a fact that three judges on the court were anti-Roe,” Collins said. “If that’s the case then, and it’s not expressing his view, then I’m not sure what the point is.” Collins later told Politico she would review the matter again over the weekend.

Democrats also highlighted a 2001 email referenced on Wednesday in which Kavanaugh seemed dismissive of Department of Transportation regulations that gave preference to minority-owned companies, even where they did not offer the highest bid on a particular contract.

“The fundamental problem in this case is that these DOT regulations use a lot of legalisms and disguises to mask what in reality is a naked racial set-aside,” Kavanaugh wrote, as part of his analysis that conservative members of the Supreme Court would “realize as much in short order and rule accordingly.” Kavanaugh on Thursday defended the email as an assessment of his views on the Supreme Court’s probable take on the matter.

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Booker, D-N.J., claimed he was taking a dramatic risk by publicizing emails from 2002 that he had said on Wednesday indicated that Kavanaugh was open to racial profiling.

“I am going to release the email about racial profiling and I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker announced, adding later: “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

But in a strange twist, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee said that the George W. Bush library and the Justice Department had cleared the documents for public release the previous night, suggesting that Booker, in fact, was not risking anything by going public with the documents. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee had hinted Wednesday that the documents would come out, saying there was “no reason” to keep them private.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Booker continued publicly releasing documents that he said had been marked “committee confidential,” posting on Twitter, “We will continue to release more committee confidential documents to draw attention to this sham process.”

GRASSLEY UNLOADS ON BOOKER: ‘CAN I ASK HOW LONG YOU’RE GOING TO SAY THE SAME THING?’

One of the 12-page email chains that Booker ultimately provided showed that, in 2002, Kavanaugh wrote that he “generally” favored racially neutral security measures in the long term. But he acknowledged that administration officials would need to “grapple” with the viability of a potential interim solution that included race as a consideration, suggesting that until race-neutral policies could be effectively implemented, national security concerns in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks could demand another approach.

Another email chain released by Booker later Thursday showed Kavanaugh admitting to “venting” in 2001 about reported changes to a bill providing funding both religious and non-religious drug and alcohol treatment centers.

“A religious drug treatment center should be no better — but also no worse — in the eyes of the government than a non-religious drug treatment center,” Kavanaugh wrote, by way of arguing that the Constitution requires that faith-based organizations should not receive preferential treatment, but should still receive a “neutral” and fair shake.

Despite the tense atmosphere, there were pointed moments of levity. At one point, at the insistence of Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Ariz., Kavanaugh introduced several girls on a softball team he has coached through the years, rattling off their names and grade levels one by one. When he finished, the hearing room, which on dozens of occassions this week played host to loud and hostile anti-Kavanaugh protesters, broke out into applause.