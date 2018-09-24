Kavanaugh calls sex claims 'smears, pure and simple' in new letter to Grassley and Feinstein, vows to defend character

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday, has been hit with fresh, but uncorroborated accusations since his initial confirmation hearing earlier this month. He told Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., he is determined to defend his integrity and take his seat on the high court.

“The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh wrote. “The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

