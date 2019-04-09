Karen Pence insists Pete Buttigieg misunderstands her family's religious beliefs

Karen and Charlotte Pence have responded to Pete Buttigieg’s comments this week challenging “the Mike Pence’s of the world” for believing homosexuality is a choice.

While on tour for their book “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” the pair appeared on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox Radio Tuesday, where they defended their support of religious freedom and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The South Bend Mayor, one of 20 Democrats to throw their hat into the ring for 2020, came after his former Indiana colleague Sunday saying: “If me being gay was a choice, it was made far, far above my pay grade” and “that’s the thing that I wish the Mike Pence’s of the world would understand – that if you got a problem with who I am- your problem is not with me, your quarrel sir, is with my creator.”

Making a direct reference to her new book, Karen emphasized that Buttigieg was misunderstanding what the Pence family and other religious supporters believe.

“I think in our country we need to understand you shouldn’t be attacked for what your religious beliefs are and I think kids need to learn that at a young age that this is okay what faith people have, we don’t attack them for their faith.”

Karen defended her husband Tuesday by saying the two Indiana political figures, “really have always had a great relationship.”

In 2015, after the Mayor came out as gay, the Vice President responded to the news with praise.

“I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest regard and we have a great working relationship and I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot.”

“I think it’s helping Pete to get some notoriety by saying that about the Vice President,” Karen told listeners.

Karen and Charlotte argued that the Mayor’s comments were going against what this country’s religious freedoms were built on.

“Religious liberty also means that you can believe in god or you cannot believe in God – you can believe whatever you want and you shouldn’t be afraid being persecuted for that,” Charlotte added.

Buttigieg has been critical of Pence in the past saying during a CNN town hall last month, “How could Pence allow himself to become a cheerleader of the porn star presidency?”

Vice President Pence has not yet responded to Buttigieg’s most recent comments.