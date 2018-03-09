Karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old may have other victims, police say

A New York karate instructor, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two children in the studio’s bathroom, may have abused other children, police said on Friday.

Anthony Gonzalez, 37, was arrested in January after a student at USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy in Morrisania told her mother that Gonzalez took her into the bathroom, undressed her and proceeded to touch her genitals, The Daily News reported, citing police information.

Gonzalez was charged with sexual misconduct against a child, sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, WABC7 reported.

Subsequent investigation found that the teacher had allegedly molested a second student, 5, between November 2015 and June 2017, The Daily News reported, citing sources.

Gonzalez is being held on $350,000 bail.

Investigators now suspect Gonzalez sexually abused additional children, the paper said, adding that police urge victims, witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.