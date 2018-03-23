Kansas water park and ex-exec facing 'involuntary manslaughter' charge over boy's decapitation

The company that owns a Kansas City waterpark — where 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated while on a waterslide in 2016 — has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City, Kan., was indicted with over the August 2016 death, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said on Friday. Former executive Tyler Miles was also indicted and has pleaded not guilty.

The 29-year-old former operations director faces 19 other charges, including 12 charges of aggravated battery, five child endangerment charges, and two charges of interference with law enforcement, Fox 4 reported.

Schlitterbahn also face charges of interference with law enforcement.

Court documents cite negligence during the construction of the ride.

Schwab died while riding the 17-story Verruckt waterslide. The raft that he was in with two other women went airborne, causing them to hit a pole that supported nets designed to keep riders safe. One of the woman suffered a broken jaw and the other broke a bone in her face, Fox 4 reported.

The young boy and his family, Olathe state Rep. Scott Schwab, were enjoying a free day at the park to celebrate Lawmaker Day.

A spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn said that the company stands by Miles and is “deeply disappointed” that someone was charged for the “terrible accident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.