Kansas man gives 208 pints of blood: 'Let me do one more'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kansas man has donated enough blood to potentially save 26 lives.

Mike Hadl, of Lawrence, has been giving blood since 1982 and even though he reached his 208th pint — 26 gallons– on Saturday, he’s not finished yet.

NJ NURSING HOME PATIENT WITH CORONAVIRUS GETS LAST RITES READ THROUGH WINDOW

“When I get done and head home, I say to God, just let me do one more pint,” he told WIBW in Topeka.

It’s been personal for Hadl since his mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“She had to have two pints of whole blood and she lived four months,” he told the local TV station, “but the two pints of blood, whoever gave them, gave her one more Thanksgiving, one more Christmas, one more New Years, with her children, her grandkids, her family and friends.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That’s been his motivation and he encourages others to give as well.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) eased restrictions on blood donations in an effort to bolster a low supply depleted by the coronavirus outbreak.