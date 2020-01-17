Kansas man accused of killing his sister, mother reportedly found body

A Kansas City man was charged with premeditated murder on Thursday in the killing of his sister, who was reportedly discovered dead by their mother.

Parker John Mays, 27, is accused of killing his sister.

The Kansas City Star reported that Parker John Mays, who is 27 years old, was arrested Tuesday hours after the woman’s body was discovered inside the Overland Park home. The incident, police said, appeared to be “domestic in nature.”

Authorities did not immediately state how the Kansas State University student died, but Parker Mays is being held on a $1 million bond, the report said.