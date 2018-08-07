Kansas GOP gubernatorial race too close to call as Schuette wins Michigan GOP primary

Hours after the polls closed in Kansas on Tuesday night, the state was still awaiting the results of the GOP primary nomination in the heated race between Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Polls showed Colyer and Kobach were in a neck and neck battle for the nomination, and also showed Colyer lacked name recognition, with 39 perfect of respondents having no opinion of him.

The tight race comes as President Trump on Monday endorsed Kobach for the position, calling him a “fantastic guy” who would “be a GREAT Governor.”

The current governor – who took on his role in January after Gov. Sam Brownback left state politics to join the Trump administration – raised more money than Kobach, received the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, committed to his pro-life views and earned support from Kansas political legend Bob Dole.

An early supporter of Trump’s candidacy and the former chair of the president’s now-shut down federal commission on voter fraud, Kobach is best-known nationally for his hardline stance on illegal immigration and for advising the Trump administration on immigration, non-citizen voter registration and the 2020 Census.

The state’s Democratic nomination went to State Sen. Laura Kelly, who defeated four other candidates in the primary. The 68-year-old has served 14 years in the Kansas Senate and is the top Democrat on the budget committee.

The Kansas primaries were one of several that took place Tuesday night.

In Michigan, State Attorney General Bill Schuette won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday night, defeating three other candidates working to fill the seat to be vacated by conservative Gov. Rick Snyder.

Schuette, like Kobach, was also endorsed by Trump for governor.

The president tweeted congratulations to Schuette shortly before midnight Eastern time.

“Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!” the president wrote.

As for the Democratic primary, Gretchen Whitmer, a former legislative leader, won the party’s nomination in the gubernatorial race.

She earned the nomination by defeating Shri Thanedar, a chemical-testing businessman, and Abdul El-Sayed, an ex-Detroit health director who was vying to become the country’s first Muslim governor.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.