Kansas father jailed after police find body of 3-year-old daughter: reports

A 29-year-old Kansas man who reported his 3-year-old daughter missing Friday was arrested hours later and jailed in connection with her death, according to reports.

Acting on a tip, police located the body of Olivia Jansen near a trail not far from Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan., according to FOX 4 of Kansas City, Mo.

A mug shot of the father released by authorities shows him with the name “Olivia” tattooed over his left eye.

Authorities did not provide a suspected cause of death.

Earlier in the day, the girl’s father, identified as Howard Jansen III, walked into a Kansas City, Kan., police station to report the child missing, the report said.

Police had issued an Amber Alert after the child was reported missing.

When the father was making the report, he claimed he had last seen the child at 11 p.m. Thursday before he went to sleep, and said the girl was gone from the home when he awakened at 5:30 a.m. Friday, FOX 4 reported.

The suspect claimed he found the door to the house open.

The father made the report to police about three hours after the time he claimed he realized the child was missing, the report said.

Police later heard “several stories throughout the day” from the father and “none of them made any sense,” police spokesman Tom Tomasic told the station.

Jansen was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder but had not yet been formally charged, FOX 4 reported.

The girl’s mother was not at home because she is currently incarcerated on an unspecified charge, Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt told the Kansas City Star.

Investigators from the FBI participated in the search for the child, the Star reported.