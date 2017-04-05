Kansas City set for national WWI centennial observance

Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered “The Great War.” A sellout crowd of 3,000 onlookers also snapped up tickets for the daylong observance Thursday titled, “In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace.” The event on the grounds of the Liberty Memorial — the nation’s official WWI monument — will feature patriotic music, speeches and readings from the time America declared war on Germany.