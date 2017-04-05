Latest News

Kansas City set for national WWI centennial observance

April 5, 2017 KID News National News

Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered “The Great War.” A sellout crowd of 3,000 onlookers also snapped up tickets for the daylong observance Thursday titled, “In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace.” The event on the grounds of the Liberty Memorial — the nation’s official WWI monument — will feature patriotic music, speeches and readings from the time America declared war on Germany.