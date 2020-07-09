Kansas City police officer accused of sexual relationship with witness in murder case

A Kansas City police officer is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a witness in two high-profile metro area murders.

Kylr Yust is charged with murdering Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Investigators found the remains of both victims in a rural Cass County field in 2018.

Yust’s lawyer says one officer’s actions may prevent her client from getting a fair trial.

According to lawyers, new reports recently disclosed by Belton police indicate a Kansas City police officer has been investigating the disappearance of Kopetsky in his spare time for the last ten years. During the off-book investigation, the officer allegedly had a sexual relationship with a witness in the case.

Yust’s attorney, Sharon Turlington, also claims the Kansas City officer has had inappropriate contact with other witnesses in the case. She said she’s concerned that the investigator, identified in court only as “Officer Mier,” has discussed the case with these witnesses and expressed personal opinions about Yust that would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

