Kansas City bar shooting suspect identified

The suspected gunman involved in a shooting that killed him and a woman and injured at least 15 people outside a Kansas City, Mo., nightclub where patrons were celebrating the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl was identified Monday.

Authorities identified the shooter as Jahron Swift, 29, of Kansas City. The victim was 25-year-old Raeven Park, also of Kansas City. It was not known if there was a connection between the pair.

At least 15 victims remained in critical condition, police said Monday, adding that all may not be gunshot victims. Authorities said those numbers could change as witnesses come forward.

The shooting took place just before midnight Sunday outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

A bouncer told KSHB-TV that Swift tried entering with a handgun and that it jammed. He said Swift left and returned to the entrance with an assault rifle.

The suspect and an armed security guard in the club exchanged gunfire, Kansas City police Chief Richard Smith said at a Monday news conference.

“The security guard is the one who engaged the suspect,” Smith said. “The security guard was inside the club and heard commotion. We don’t even know at this time whether the security guard understood what was going on outside.

“We know that there were multiple firearms involved, so we think the security guard’s actions definitely saved lives,” he added.

Responding officers did not fire their weapons, authorities said. The officers had driven in the club parking lot a few minutes before the shooting and saw nothing suspicious. They were nearby when the gunfire erupted and responded quickly.

The nightclub, which advertised a “Sold Out Sundays” event on its Facebook page, was known to police, Smith said. A drive-by shooting occurred in its parking lot last week and officers had received complaints about the business in the past, he said.

Smith and Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed frustration Monday, saying the shooting marred what should have been a night of celebration for the city’s NFL team. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans hours earlier to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

“Something happened last night that marred what was an exciting night, a euphoric night, for the people of Kansas City,” Lucas said.

“We’ve said a few times that it is an epidemic of gun violence,” he added. “We’re losing too many lives, we had too many shot each year. We will remain committed, both at city hall and the police department, and every agency in Kansas City is making sure that we stop this problem.”

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack.