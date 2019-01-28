Kamala Harris wants to eliminate all private health insurance

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Monday called for the elimination of all private health insurance in the U.S. and expressed her full support for the “Medicare for all” bill authored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Harris, who announced her candidacy for president last week, made her comments during a CNN Town Hall. She called for the elimination when asked by moderator Jake Tapper about the fate of those who enjoy their current insurance.

“The idea is that everyone gets access to medical care and you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through all the paperwork, all of the delay that may require,” she said. She continued, “Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.”

She then slammed a system where an insurance company can reject someone who can benefit from modern medical science because “it doesn’t meet their bottom line in terms of profitability.”

Since 2017, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, have also endorsed the program.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked by Renee Welk, a self-employed Iowa voter if the solution for “quality and “affordable” health insurance for Americans involves “cutting insurance companies as we know them out of the equation,” Harris responded by declaring that “Medicare for all” is the “bottom line” solution.