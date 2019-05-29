Kamala Harris: The odds are 'you will be able to keep your doctor' under Medicare For All

California senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris assured town hall attendees on Tuesday night that the “odds-on favorite” under Medicare For All is that you will be able to keep your doctor.

Harris was asked about her plans for healthcare reform during a televised town hall in South Carolina. She responded by reiterating her belief that access to healthcare should be a “right” and how she’s been a proud supporter of Medicare For All.

She then knocked the skeptics who question whether they’d be able to keep their doctor under Medicare For All, which she admitted was an “understandable point.”

“Well 91% of the doctors in the United States are in the Medicare system, so the odds-on favorite is that you will be able to keep your doctor,” Harris said.

The senator’s remarks resemble the assurances President Obama gave while promoting the Affordable Care Act, where he told Americans that “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it,” something Politifact declared as “Lie of the Year” in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell later pressed Harris on which Medicare For All proposals would she sign as president.

“Mandatory Medicare for everyone,” O’Donnell said.

“For everyone,” Harris responded.

“So that does mean giving up their current private healthcare plans,” O’Donnell followed.

“No, but they would be entitled to receive and have basically supplemental insurance, but under Medicare For All and my vision for Medicare For All, we would expand the coverage of Medicare so it would include dental, it would vision for our seniors, it would include hearing aids, which are so expensive,” Harris continued. “The goal is that everyone is going to be in the same system.”