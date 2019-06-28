Kamala Harris takes criticism for offering 'That little girl was me' T-shirt online for $30

Kamala Harris’ campaign capitalized on her viral debate moment with Joe Biden on Thursday night, making a “That little girl was me” T-shirt available via her campaign website.

At the Democratic debate in Miami, Harris attacked Biden’s decades-ago work with segregationist senators, making the point personal by explaining she was a member of only the second class of black children in California to be bused to school in an effort to force desegregation.

“That little girl was me,” she said directly to the former vice president.

The moment has been touted as one of the standouts of the two nights of debates. Afterward, Harris tweeted a photo of herself as a little girl with a note saying, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate.”

By Friday morning, the photo of Harris as a young girl was emblazoned on a T-shirt, selling on her website for $30.

Some, though, viewed the monetization of the debate moment as crass.

“This just made me mad uncomfortable. Like I legit just second guessed wanting to vote for her after seeing this lol,” one Instagrammer wrote, according to Yahoo.

“It makes your sentiment seem orchestrated,” another said.

”Kamala—commercializing what I (and probably many others) believed to be a beautifully emotional/off the cuff comment to Joe Biden so soon afterward makes your thoughtful words seem hollow and calculated. Please don’t give anyone reason to believe you’re disingenuous!! Please do better than this,” said another.

Still, some disagreed. One follower called the shirt “powerful,” Yahoo reported.

Biden called Harris’ attack on him a “mischaracterization” of where he stood on the issues.