Kamala Harris aide mocked for sharing doctored Trump-Pelosi photo, later deletes tweet

A top aide for 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was widely mocked for sharing a photoshopped image of a White House photo that went viral this week, which he later deleted.

Harris’s national press secretary Ian Sams tweeted out his own version of the image showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., offering a fiery reaction to President Trump across the table — but Sams’ image showed his candidate as the president instead.

“Time for an upgrade,” Sams captioned the tweet.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, opened a floodgate of criticism, many questioning the logic behind the altered image.

“So you’re saying Kamala will do a better job implementing Trump’s agenda than Trump? You thought through this well,” Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi said.

“I can’t wait until Nancy Pelosi is berating my boss!'” former 2020 presidential candidate Mike Gravel said.

Others created images of their own, some pointing out the blue outline that was left in the image of Harris, which sparked “Star Wars” comparisons.

