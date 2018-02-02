K.T. McFarland, Trump nominee for ambassador to Singapore, withdraws nomination

February 2, 2018 KID News Politics
Then-Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland speaks at the Women’s Empowerment Panel, at the White House in Washington.  (The Associated Press.)

President Donald Trump says K.T. McFarland has withdrawn from consideration to be ambassador to Singapore.

Trump issued a statement Friday. He said McFarland served his administration “with distinction” and said Democrats “chose to play politics rather than move forward with a qualified nominee for a critically important post.”

McFarland is a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration and former Fox News analyst. She was nominated in May. After the Republican-majority Senate did not act on the nomination by the end of last year, McFarland was re-nominated in January.

McFarland’s nomination was in doubt amid questions about her communications with ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.