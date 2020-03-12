Justin Trudeau self-quarantines amid coronavirus outbreak after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said Thursday he is self-quarantining in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is being tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results after she returned from a speaking engagement in Britain with symptoms, including a low-grade fever, although her symptoms have subsided.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.

A scheduled First Ministers Meeting was postponed, according to the CBC.

“The prime minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion,” according to the statement from his office.

As of March 12, there are 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, according to Health Canada and provincial health officials.

British Columbia announced the first death in Canada earlier this week, a man from a North Vancouver care home.