Justin Amash gone from House Freedom Caucus after calling for Trump's impeachment

Michigan Repubican Rep. Justin Amash announced Monday evening he was leaving the influential conservative House Freedom Caucus, just weeks after he attracted the ire of his colleagues by arguing in Twitter posts that President Trump had committed impeachable offenses, Fox News has learned.

Amash insisted his departure was voluntary, and said he did not want to be a “distraction” for the caucus, which is chaired by North Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.

“Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt,” Amash tweeted in May. “Other actions were corrupt — and therefore impeachable — because the president took them to serve his own interests.”

Amash also accused Attorney General Bill Barr of intentionally misrepresenting Mueller’s report through lawyerly sleights of hand.

President Trump responded by writing that Amash was a “loser” and a “lightweight” seeking to gain national name recognition.

At a town hall in Grand Rapids, Mich., late last month, some of Amash’s constituents excoriated him for pushing for impeachment, while several others commended him for breaking ranks with his party and standing on principle.

“You talk about the Constitution and how important that is, but yet nothing that Mueller came out within this report, nothing that has been said about him and President Trump is constitutional and has been a smear tactic because that’s how the Democrats work,” one Trump supporter told Amash. “How can you become a Democrat when we voted for you as a Republican because you’ve just drank the same Kool-Aid as all the Democrats.”

Amash then defended his record in Congress, telling the town hall attendees he has “one of the most constitutionally conservative and fiscally conservative” voting records of all sitting lawmakers and that he’s at the top “of nearly all the scorecards” of conservative groups.

Another woman, Anna Timmer, criticized Amash for “grandstanding” and trying to raise his “national profile,” while arguing that an impeachment inquiry would “tear this country apart.”

She later told Fox News the town hall was “packed with Democrats” who were “shaking their fists” at her.

