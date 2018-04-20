Justice Department IG probing Comey memos over classified material

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is probing James Comey’s handling of classified information as part of the memos he gave to a friend documenting discussions with President Trump.

A source familiar with the probe confirmed the inspector general is looking at whether classified information was given to unauthorized sources as part of a broader review of his communications outside the bureau — including media contact.

The developments put the ex-FBI boss in the crosshairs of an investigation just as his former deputy faces a criminal referral over a separate leak.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at least two of those Comey memos have been to found to contain material now deemed classified, prompting the inspector general investigation.

A broader set of memos, documenting Comey’s conversations with President Trump, were handed over to Congress Thursday evening.

Comey has maintained he didn’t release any memos containing classified material.

But the Journal noted that Comey himself redacted classified elements in one of those memos, and another memo had material later upgraded by the FBI to “confidential” (a low classification level).

They apparently were among the four memos given to friend Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia Law School.

