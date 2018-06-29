Justice Anthony Kennedy replacement to be announced next month, Trump says

The nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will be announced on July 9, President Trump said on Friday.

Trump, who is in New Jersey for the weekend, said he plans to interview one or two candidates on Saturday or Sunday before announcing his nominee after the Fourth of July.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five,” he said, including two women. The president said he didn’t plan to probe any potential replacements about Roe v. Wade.

“I’m not going to ask them that question.”

Kennedy announced Wednesday that he is retiring, effective July 31, giving the president the opportunity to make a second pick for the Supreme Court.

The decision comes a year after Kennedy’s former law clerk, Neil Gorsuch, took over the seat occupied by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Matt Leach, Bill Mears and Shannon Brea, contributed to this report.