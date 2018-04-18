Jury convicts New York City nanny of killing 2 kids in 2012

A jury in New York has found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty of killing two children in 2012.

Ortega was accused of killing 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012. The children’s mother, Marina Krim, said she found them dead in the bathroom of the apartment.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the children’s death and her lawyer argued that she is mentally ill.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.