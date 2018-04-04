Jurors want death for man convicted in Ohio student killing

Jurors are recommending the death penalty for an Ohio man convicted of killing a college student who disappeared while bicycling.

The jury came back with its decision on Wednesday against James Worley after convicting him last week in the 2016 death of Sierah Joughin (JAW’-gihn).

The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was found dead in a cornfield three days after she was last seen near her home west of Toledo.

A judge will decide on April 18 whether to accept the jury’s sentencing recommendation.

Prosecutors during Worley’s trial used DNA evidence to show that he and the victim were at the site of the abduction, inside his barn near Delta and where her body was discovered.

The 58-year-old Worley was imprisoned more than two decades ago for abducting another woman in 1990.