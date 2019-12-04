Julián Castro accuses media of 'double standard' in covering Kamala Harris campaign

Former presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was hit with an unfair double standard and trashed by the media during her quest for the White House, said 2020 candidate Julián Castro Tuesday.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration called the media’s coverage of Harris’ campaign “something else” shortly after the senator suspended her campaign.

“The way that the media have treated Sen. Harris in this campaign has been something else,” he said.

“In the last few days to see articles out of Politico, the New York Times, the Washington Post that have basically trashed her campaign and focused on just one small part of it, and I think held her to a different standard. A double standard.

“It has been grossly unfair and unfortunate,” Castro continued. “I’m glad that she’s going to keep fighting in the United States Senate. And I believe that she and I share a very common vision for the future of our country. I’m glad that she’s going to be fighting.”

BEN SHAPIRO MOCKS THE END OF KAMALA HARRIS’ ‘GROUNDBREAKING’ CANDIDACY

He also commended her for running a clean campaign and said he thinks of Harris as a “child of immigrants.”

“I really want to commend Sen. Harris for the race that she’s run. She’s one of the most qualified people running. And throughout this campaign, she has run her campaign with class and with dignity,” he said. She’s articulated a vision and fought for people of all different backgrounds — people who need a champion.

“I think about Sen. Harris as a child of immigrants,” Castro added. “As somebody who has been fighting for an America where everybody counts. I’m a big fan of the work that she’s done in the Senate and also her fight for farm workers during this campaign.”

Harris addressed her supporters with a Monday tweet, expressing regret, but promising to continue her fight for justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today,” she wrote. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

Castro made headlines at Democratic debates over the summer with his liberal immigration proposals but failed to qualify for the most recent debate.