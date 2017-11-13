Judge: Outsider will not oversee Puerto Rico power company

Puerto Rico’s government has scored a big win in court after a federal judge rejected the appointment of a former military officer to oversee the U.S. territory’s power company.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled Monday that the federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances cannot unilaterally seize control of the island’s government agencies. The board had sought to appoint retired U.S. Air Force Col. Noel Zamot to oversee the reconstruction and operations of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority.

The ruling comes as Puerto Rico struggles to recover from a Category 4 storm that caused an island-wide blackout on Sept. 20. The power company is generating only 48 percent of its normal output nearly two months after Hurricane Maria.

A board spokesman did not return a message for comment.