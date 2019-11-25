Judge orders ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to testify

Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn must testify before Congress pursuant to a subpoena issued earlier this year, a federal judge ruled late Monday, in a major setback to President Trump’s effort to keep aides from testifying.

McGahn was subpoenaed on April 22 by Democrats probing possible obstruction of justice by the president in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. But, the ruling had apparent ramifications for Democrats seeking to compel other top White House officials to testify as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry concerning the president’s Ukraine policy.

U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled that the “venerated constitutional principles that animate the structure of our government and undergird our most vital democratic institutions” were at stake.

“Indeed, when DOJ insists that Presidents can lawfully prevent their senior-level aides from responding to compelled congressional process and that neither the federal courts nor Congress has the power to do anything about it, DOJ promotes a conception of separation-of-powers principles that gets these constitutional commands exactly backwards,” Jackson wrote. “In reality, it is a core tenet of this Nation’s founding that the powers of a monarch must be split between the branches of the government to prevent tyranny.

READ THE JUDGE’S ORDER

“As far as the duty to appear is concerned, this Court holds that Executive branch officials are not absolutely immune from compulsory congressional process—no matter how many times the Executive branch has asserted as much over the years—even if the President expressly directs such officials’ non-compliance,” she continued. “This result is unavoidable as a matter of basic constitutional law, as the Miers court recognized more than a decade ago.”

Jackson concluded: “Today, this Court adds that this conclusion is inescapable precisely because compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law. That is to say, however busy or essential a presidential aide might be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national-security projects, the President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires.”

At the time, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone penned a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., notifying him that McGahn would not comply with the Democrats’ subpoena, which sought certain White House records given to McGahn that are related to Mueller’s investigation.

“The White House provided these records to Mr. McGahn in connection with its cooperation with the Special Counsel’s investigation and with the clear understanding that the records remain subject to the control of the White House for all purposes,” Cipollone wrote. “The White House records remain legally protected from disclosure under longstanding constitutional principles, because they implicate significant Executive Branch confidentiality interests and executive privilege.”

He added: “Because Mr. McGahn does not have the legal right to disclose these documents to third parties, I would ask the Committee to direct any request for such records to the White House, the appropriate legal custodian.”

Monday’s ruling comes hours after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., signaled he would soon hand over a report — and control over the impeachment probe — to the House Judiciary Committee.

But, Schiff left open the possibility that more hearings before his panel could be possible.

“As required under House Resolution 660, the Committees are now preparing a report summarizing the evidence we have found this far, which will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess,” Schiff wrote in a letter to congressional colleagues.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.