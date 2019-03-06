Judge Napolitano says of the House Judiciary probe into Trump 'is almost literally a witch hunt'

Judge Andrew Napolitano, a Fox News senior judicial analyst, said Tuesday that the new broad-sweeping House Judiciary probe into President Donald Trump is “almost literally a witch hunt.”

Napolitano appeared on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” with host Charles Payne filling in for Cavuto.

HOUSE DEMS LAUNCH EXPANSIVE TRUMP PROBE WITH SLEW OF DOCUMENT REQUESTS

“The president is right. This is almost literally a witch hunt. They’re looking for anything they can find,” Napolitano said.

Earlier in the interview, Napolitano said Congress has “tools with which to do it, unfortunately for the president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a Supreme Court opinion. And there are cases following it which says basically Congress’ investigatory powers are limited to bona fide federal issues,” he said. “But that is a very, very broad swath and Congress can investigate anything.”

The judge also said the president “can do very little about this.”